furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM
35 Furnished Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1,7000 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
75 NETHERMONT AVE
75 Nethermont Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Easy access to this beautiful 1 bedroom ground level apartment.Room for 1 car off street parking.This property comes completly ready to move in furnished and ready to go.We supply it all.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Phenomenal rental location and it doesn't get better then this, furnished or unfurnished. Large bright one bedroom with washer/dryer in the unit. Concierge 24/7 and has a state of the art health club with pool & spa.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1987 sqft
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.
Results within 10 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
