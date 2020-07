Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2bd 1ba apartment on private road - Property Id: 315238



Spacious clean 2bd 1ba apartment on private road in country setting available immediately. Includes private porch, free storage, and parking right in front of the building. Free garbage pick up as well. Tenants responsible for electric. Professionally managed and maintained. Washer/dryer on site.Rents are $ 1000 a month. Call now.....

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/39-charles-smith-dr-south-cairo-ny/315238

