3 bedroom apartments
244 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Glen Cove
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
Glen Cove
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Glen Cove
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.
Glen Cove
47 Pembroke Drive
47 Pembroke Drive, Glen Cove, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 47 Pembroke Drive in Glen Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Glen Cove
Sea Cliff
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace and updated electric, gas stove, Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.
Sea Cliff
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Roslyn Heights
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Roslyn Heights
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
Flower Hill
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spacious, sun Filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Port Washington. 4 Blocks to LIRR and town. Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. French doors leading to private backyard. two additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath.
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1450 sqft
Just Refurbished, Great space. Common areas 1st floor. Bedrooms and full Bath on the second floor. Shared yard, near parks, schools, restaurants, and walk to seasonal street fairs.
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Roslyn
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
Manorhaven
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Bayville
15 Garden Street
15 Garden Street, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape In Mint Condition. Updated Baths And Kitchen. Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Nest Thermostat, Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Alarm.....
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
