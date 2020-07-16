186 Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
257 Kensington Rd
257 Kensington Road South, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
House Rental,4 Bedrooms ,2 Full Baths , Mint Condition Hardwood Floors,Gas, Electrict and water Included, Central Air. Prospective tenants must submit a tenant application along with an NTN tenant screening app.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-54 Little Neck Parkway
85-54 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Updated 2 Family House in the heart of floral park. Upper unit has 2 Bedrooms, plus bedroom/den access to yard , wood floors, Eat in kitchen. Lots of Natural light

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
130 Lyon Place
130 Lyon Place, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Completely Renovated 2BR rental on the first floor! Kit W/Ss Appliances, New Bath, Formal Dining Room. Bright, Open Sunroom. Master bedroom has awesome large closets!!! Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Basement with washer/dryer & Storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-33 Davenport Avenue
221-33 Davenport Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Newly painted 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Queens Village! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
83-47 263rd Street
83-47 263rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, bright and airy fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Two bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru-out. Close to transportation, shopping, easy access to expressway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
108 Franklin St
108 Franklin Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1092 sqft
Completely Renovated With Polished Hardwood Floors All Throughout. Granite Eat - In - Kitchen With Subway Tiled Back Splash And New Stainless Steel Appliances & Cabinets. 2 Large Bedrooms And Large Full Bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1372 f st first
1372 F Street, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Unit first Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms apartment 1 floor - Property Id: 315296 fully renovated apartment 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath you have access to the back yard- have a sun room all new appliances utilities are included- $ 2500 Apply at

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
242-15 Hillside Avenue
242-15 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Wood Floors, Granite Counter Top, Excellent Location, Convenient To All/Schools/Park/Shopping/Public Transportation, 15 Minutes To JFK Airport,

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
55 Howard Pl
55 Howard Place, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious And All Updated Colonial Including 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garden City South, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

