Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:04 PM

484 Croyden Road

484 Croydon Road · (631) 673-3700
Location

484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY 11530
Garden City South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road. It features a LR/DR area/EIK with stainless steel appliances/2 BR/2 full baths/finished basement with an additional living area/ storage & a washer/dryer. The house is a corner property that has a deck, a side yard & a garage. It is conveniently located near many universities, The LIRR, highways, hospitals, & local attractions. it is available on July 1st. The rent is $3200 plus utilities. The tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Croyden Road have any available units?
484 Croyden Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 484 Croyden Road have?
Some of 484 Croyden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Croyden Road currently offering any rent specials?
484 Croyden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Croyden Road pet-friendly?
No, 484 Croyden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City South.
Does 484 Croyden Road offer parking?
Yes, 484 Croyden Road does offer parking.
Does 484 Croyden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 Croyden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Croyden Road have a pool?
No, 484 Croyden Road does not have a pool.
Does 484 Croyden Road have accessible units?
No, 484 Croyden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Croyden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Croyden Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Croyden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Croyden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
