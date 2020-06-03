484 Croyden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road. It features a LR/DR area/EIK with stainless steel appliances/2 BR/2 full baths/finished basement with an additional living area/ storage & a washer/dryer. The house is a corner property that has a deck, a side yard & a garage. It is conveniently located near many universities, The LIRR, highways, hospitals, & local attractions. it is available on July 1st. The rent is $3200 plus utilities. The tenant is responsible for lawn care.