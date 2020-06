Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

Sunny bright large one bedroom unit with a balcony. Located convenient to all. Parking on site, first come first served, or on street. Washer/dryer each level. Living room and bedroom carpeted. Two wall air conditioners. Tenant pays one month rent, one month security and one month brokers fee on lease signing.. Lease is for one yr with option