Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

24 Middle Neck Road

24 Middleneck Rd · (917) 979-6666
Location

24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY 11576
Flower Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2G · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking. This Is The Rental For You! Situated In The Heart Of Roslyn This Duplex Is One Of A Kind. Hardwood Floors Throughout And Plenty Of Closet Space. Minutes Away From St. Francis Hospital, Long Island Expressway And Northern State Parkway. All Utilities Are Included Except Electric. Laundry In The Building. Won't Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Middle Neck Road have any available units?
24 Middle Neck Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24 Middle Neck Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Middle Neck Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Middle Neck Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Hill.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road offer parking?
Yes, 24 Middle Neck Road offers parking.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road have a pool?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Middle Neck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Middle Neck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
