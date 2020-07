Amenities

Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars. Features Include: Brand New Kitchen & Bath, New Appliances, Wood Floors & Large Closets. The Basement is currently being finished.The Apartment is in a desirable area, very close to stores, restaurants & the Lirr. John Lewis Childs School.