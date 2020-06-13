Apartment List
NY
fire island
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Fire Island, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
Results within 1 mile of Fire Island

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,500
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.
Results within 5 miles of Fire Island

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
1800 sqft
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
52 N.Paquatuck Ave.
52 North Paquatuck Avenue, East Moriches, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1097 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Located On A Quiet Block Close To A Small Quaint Town. Freshly Painted Rooms, Nice Size Eat in Kitchen, With Sliding Glass Door To A Patio & Fenced Yard.
Results within 10 miles of Fire Island
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Quogue
1 Unit Available
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fire Island, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fire Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

