33 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fire Island, NY

Luxury apartments in Fire Island offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness c... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
60 Fairway
60 Fairway Avenue, Fire Island, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Classic FI home! On a great block in Seaview, and only TWO houses from the beach with ocean views!
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 Unit Available
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.

1 Unit Available
675 Dune Rd
675 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$75,000
3400 sqft
Boasting ocean and bay views from the first level, this oceanfront Post Modern offers an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.

1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$32,000
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.

1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....Available August to Labor Day ...

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Lane
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated one level home with open floor plan - primary bedroom suite with large marble bathroom, second jr. en-suite bedroom and two additional guest bedrooms. Outdoors features heated gunite pool with blue stone patio.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
23 Bishop Avenue
23 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Thoughtfully designed renovation offers open concept floor plan - light and airy with meticulous attention to detail.

1 Unit Available
Quogue
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
August to LD - $60,000. On the Beach......

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
22 Meadow Ln
22 Meadow Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2500 sqft
Classic Contemporary In One Of Westhampton Beach Most Prized Neighborhood. 4 Bedr 4 Bath Pool And Tennis. Moments to Town, Places of Worship And The Beaches.

1 Unit Available
Quogue
29 Ogden Lane
29 Ogden Lane, Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3000 sqft
This off season rental is set upon a private acre on Prestigious Quogue Canal, only a few blocks to Dune Road Beach Clubs and Village Beach.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Fire Island, NY

Luxury apartments in Fire Island offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Fire Island can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Fire Island will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

