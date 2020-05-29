All apartments in Fire Island
Find more places like 269 West Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fire Island, NY
/
269 West Walk
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

269 West Walk

269 West Walk · (631) 589-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fire Island
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY 11770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second level living areas and full kitchen! Central air, WiFi, and TV. Pet ok. Convenient to beach and town center. Outdoor shower, laundry and garden shed. Large property with great open space, and beautiful garden layouts. Amazing attention to detail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 West Walk have any available units?
269 West Walk has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 West Walk have?
Some of 269 West Walk's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 West Walk currently offering any rent specials?
269 West Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 West Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 West Walk is pet friendly.
Does 269 West Walk offer parking?
No, 269 West Walk does not offer parking.
Does 269 West Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 West Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 West Walk have a pool?
Yes, 269 West Walk has a pool.
Does 269 West Walk have accessible units?
No, 269 West Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 269 West Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 West Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 West Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 West Walk has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 269 West Walk?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fire Island 3 BedroomsFire Island Apartments with Balcony
Fire Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFire Island Apartments with Pool
Fire Island Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NY
East Garden City, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYUniondale, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NY
Bayville, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYSmithtown, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYShirley, NYWesthampton, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeHofstra University
Farmingdale State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity