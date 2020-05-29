269 West Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub internet access new construction

SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second level living areas and full kitchen! Central air, WiFi, and TV. Pet ok. Convenient to beach and town center. Outdoor shower, laundry and garden shed. Large property with great open space, and beautiful garden layouts. Amazing attention to detail!