3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY
Elmont
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Elmont
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Elmont
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Results within 1 mile of Elmont
Queens Village
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.
Bellerose Floral Park
88-56 Sabre Street
88-56 Sabre Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly Renovated Duplex Unit - 3 Br, 1 Full Bath On A Multi Family House, Conveniently Located in The Heart Of Queens Village. If You Have Been Searching For A Perfect Location For Your Future Nest.....
Bellerose Floral Park
233-84 87th Avenue
233-84 87th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2nd floor, 3 bed rooms, 11/2 bath, Dinning area, Living room, Kitchen
Franklin Square
161 Court House Road
161 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with eat-in-kitchen, living rm, dining rm, laundry rm and storage.
Bellerose Floral Park
85-22 239th Street E
85-22 239th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This apartment features living/dinning room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with plenty of closets sits on quite tree-line street.
Franklin Square
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
Bellerose Floral Park
87-30 Commonwealth Boulevard
87-30 Commonwealth Boulevard, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor, Masterbedroom attached bath, convenient to all
Bellerose Floral Park
86-73 Musket Street
86-73 Musket Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bed Rooms With 2 Full Baths On Second Floor, Sd#26, Close To Every Thing.
Valley Stream
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations
Bellerose Terrace
9233 246th Street
9233 246th St, Bellerose Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1 Car Garage along Private Drive Way, Whole House Rental
Queens Village
240-17 93rd Avenue
240-17 93rd Avenue, Queens, NY
Full House rental with use of driveway and back yard (No Garage) Formal Dining room and Living room. Full Basement and 4 Bedrooms. No Pets and No Smoking on the premises.
Queens Village
221-75 91st Road
221-75 91st Road, Queens, NY
Renovated House for rent in Queens Village. Four bedroom home with finished basement, backyard, and garage. Email or call to schedule a private showing.
Queens Village
221-37 Edmore Avenue 221-37
221-37 Edmore Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,260
Very Well Maintenance Colonial Stucco Home Featuring 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement, Formal Dinning Area, Large Kitchen Space, 2 Car Garage, Private Driveway, R3A Zoning.
South Floral Park
33 Kingston Ave.
33 Kingston Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33 Kingston Ave. in South Floral Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Elmont
Hillcrest
8241 166th St House
82-41 166th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Whole house with backyard basement - Property Id: 294165 New renovations whole house With backyard basement and garage Best neighborhood U pay own utilities Need good income Three way of the rent to move in Best neighborhood Call or text Raj
Hempstead
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Laurelton
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.
Jamaica Estates
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.
Rochdale
132-30 159th Street
132-30 159th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132-30 159th Street in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rochdale
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
Brookville
146-15 228th Street
146-15 228th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
3brs 2bath on 2nd Floor in mint condition. Ready to move in. Nice quiet block close to all convenience, shopping, transportation...etc. see photos
