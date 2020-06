Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout. Updated baths. Very open and spacious feel. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Level property with plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. A short distance to village, shops, school, transportation and playgrounds.