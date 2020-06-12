192 Garth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking tennis court

Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building. Renovated kitchen features Frigidaire Galaxy stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and quartz countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Abundant closets. New bathroom with beveled subway tile, Carrera marble river rock floor, Kohler fixtures, elegant Barn door/steel and glass sliders open into a large space that accommodates a queen size bed with room for a home office set-up. Rent includes gas, electric, heat and hot water. Close to Scarsdale train, village shops and restaurants, major highways. There is street permit parking on Garth Road and also behind the building (permit obtained from Town of Eastchester). Eligible to join Lake Isle Country Club for swimming, tennis and 18 hole golf course. Building has cablevision, direct TV and Fios.