All apartments in Eastchester
Find more places like 192 Garth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastchester, NY
/
192 Garth Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

192 Garth Road

192 Garth Rd · (914) 552-2875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastchester
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY 10583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5N · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
tennis court
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building. Renovated kitchen features Frigidaire Galaxy stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and quartz countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Abundant closets. New bathroom with beveled subway tile, Carrera marble river rock floor, Kohler fixtures, elegant Barn door/steel and glass sliders open into a large space that accommodates a queen size bed with room for a home office set-up. Rent includes gas, electric, heat and hot water. Close to Scarsdale train, village shops and restaurants, major highways. There is street permit parking on Garth Road and also behind the building (permit obtained from Town of Eastchester). Eligible to join Lake Isle Country Club for swimming, tennis and 18 hole golf course. Building has cablevision, direct TV and Fios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Garth Road have any available units?
192 Garth Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Garth Road have?
Some of 192 Garth Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Garth Road currently offering any rent specials?
192 Garth Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Garth Road pet-friendly?
No, 192 Garth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastchester.
Does 192 Garth Road offer parking?
Yes, 192 Garth Road does offer parking.
Does 192 Garth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Garth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Garth Road have a pool?
No, 192 Garth Road does not have a pool.
Does 192 Garth Road have accessible units?
No, 192 Garth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Garth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Garth Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Garth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Garth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 192 Garth Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastchester 2 BedroomsEastchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Eastchester Apartments with PoolEastchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eastchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYMount Vernon, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NY
Old Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity