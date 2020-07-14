Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Rockaway, NY
/
51 Plainfield Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY 11518
East Rockaway
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have any available units?
51 Plainfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Rockaway, NY
.
What amenities does 51 Plainfield Ave have?
Some of 51 Plainfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 51 Plainfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
51 Plainfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Plainfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 51 Plainfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Rockaway
.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 51 Plainfield Ave offers parking.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Plainfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have a pool?
No, 51 Plainfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 51 Plainfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Plainfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Plainfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Plainfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
