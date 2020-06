Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development. Or you can go to the clubhouse to meet people, swim, exercise in the gym, play cards in the card room or watch a first run movie in the theater.