810 Route 343

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Pride of Ownership in this 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Located in Hunt Country this property is nestled on 2.06 acres. There is a flowing floor plan for entertaining in the great room and eat in kitchen. Great room offers cathedral ceilings and surround sound. Living room and dining room have hardwood floors which leads to a main floor bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Second floor master bedroom has cathedral ceilings and bath. Two additional bedrooms on second floor, Deck overlooking backyard. Owner pays for maintenance, taxes, snowplowing and lawn mowing. Millbrook Schools. Heat and hot water included. Close to Village of Millbrook, Train, TSP and Route 22.