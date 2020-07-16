All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 810 Route 343.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
810 Route 343
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

810 Route 343

810 New York Highway 343 · (518) 789-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

810 New York Highway 343, Dutchess County, NY 12522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pride of Ownership in this 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Located in Hunt Country this property is nestled on 2.06 acres. There is a flowing floor plan for entertaining in the great room and eat in kitchen. Great room offers cathedral ceilings and surround sound. Living room and dining room have hardwood floors which leads to a main floor bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Second floor master bedroom has cathedral ceilings and bath. Two additional bedrooms on second floor, Deck overlooking backyard. Owner pays for maintenance, taxes, snowplowing and lawn mowing. Millbrook Schools. Heat and hot water included. Close to Village of Millbrook, Train, TSP and Route 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Route 343 have any available units?
810 Route 343 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Route 343 have?
Some of 810 Route 343's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Route 343 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Route 343 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Route 343 pet-friendly?
No, 810 Route 343 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 810 Route 343 offer parking?
No, 810 Route 343 does not offer parking.
Does 810 Route 343 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Route 343 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Route 343 have a pool?
No, 810 Route 343 does not have a pool.
Does 810 Route 343 have accessible units?
No, 810 Route 343 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Route 343 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Route 343 has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Route 343 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Route 343 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 810 Route 343?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity