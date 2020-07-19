73 SANDALWOOD LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace. There is a lovely porch to enjoy the quiet and serene back yard off of the dining room. Upstairs there is the den/office for extra room. The master bedroom has ample closet space with large en suite bathroom. The clubhouse has a gym along with a pool to enjoy during the summer months and tennis court as well. Minutes to Amtrak, the Taconic state parkway and within walking distance to the village of Rhinebeck and all the local amenities it has to offer.