Dutchess County, NY
73 SANDALWOOD LN
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

73 SANDALWOOD LN

73 Sandalwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace. There is a lovely porch to enjoy the quiet and serene back yard off of the dining room. Upstairs there is the den/office for extra room. The master bedroom has ample closet space with large en suite bathroom. The clubhouse has a gym along with a pool to enjoy during the summer months and tennis court as well. Minutes to Amtrak, the Taconic state parkway and within walking distance to the village of Rhinebeck and all the local amenities it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have any available units?
73 SANDALWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dutchess County, NY.
What amenities does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have?
Some of 73 SANDALWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 SANDALWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
73 SANDALWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 SANDALWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 73 SANDALWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 73 SANDALWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 SANDALWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 73 SANDALWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 73 SANDALWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 SANDALWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 SANDALWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 SANDALWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
