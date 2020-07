Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PVT 3 acre setting W/HOME WELL SET BACK ON A RURAL COUNTRY ROAD. Unit is on the top floor - floor thru in a 2 family home. Close to Red Hook/Rhinebeck/golf/swimming & many cultural amenities in the area. You can garden. Shared space in outside storage unit. Owner responsible for lawn & grounds maintenance. Most tenants stay beyond their lease - 1 resided in this apt. for 18 years! For year round rental Tenant pays for oil, & electric. Credit report a must. As of 6/22 apt. being painted & carpets replaced - Showings based on work schedule.