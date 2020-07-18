All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 702 Claphill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
702 Claphill Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

702 Claphill Road

702 Clapp Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

702 Clapp Hill Rd, Dutchess County, NY 12540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home for rent in LaGrangville, NY. This fully furnished 2,494 sq. ft, home offers 4-Bedrooms, 2-Full bathrooms plus half bath on 1.1 acres. The home offers plenty of natural light, perfect indoor air flow with central air, and scenic property views. Recently updated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Perfect layout for entertaining with formal living and dining room, expansive family-room with fireplace, and washer/dryer. Large backyard with deck, front porch and 2-car garage. Perfect for living just outside the NYC metro area. $2,800/Month, separate utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Claphill Road have any available units?
702 Claphill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dutchess County, NY.
What amenities does 702 Claphill Road have?
Some of 702 Claphill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Claphill Road currently offering any rent specials?
702 Claphill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Claphill Road pet-friendly?
No, 702 Claphill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 702 Claphill Road offer parking?
Yes, 702 Claphill Road offers parking.
Does 702 Claphill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Claphill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Claphill Road have a pool?
No, 702 Claphill Road does not have a pool.
Does 702 Claphill Road have accessible units?
No, 702 Claphill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Claphill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Claphill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Claphill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 Claphill Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University