702 Claphill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious home for rent in LaGrangville, NY. This fully furnished 2,494 sq. ft, home offers 4-Bedrooms, 2-Full bathrooms plus half bath on 1.1 acres. The home offers plenty of natural light, perfect indoor air flow with central air, and scenic property views. Recently updated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Perfect layout for entertaining with formal living and dining room, expansive family-room with fireplace, and washer/dryer. Large backyard with deck, front porch and 2-car garage. Perfect for living just outside the NYC metro area. $2,800/Month, separate utilities.