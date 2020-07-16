66 Vail Rd

Amenities

For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed. Main level features gleaming hardwood floors, crown-moldings, spectacular open kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, center island/breakfast bar, stainless-steel LG premium appliances, wine fridge, and recessed lights, new foyer, new 1/2 bath, formal dining-area, family rm, and living rm w/ fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge master bedroom, walk in closets, and 4-piece en-suite bath. Huge 1000sf +/- brightly lit basement w/ laundry center. Can also be used for a home gym, artist studio, or extra storage. Backyard patio accessible from kitchen makes entertaining easy! Home has new furnace, new plumbing, new floors, newer windows, and new garage door. Desirable neighborhood w/ Arlington schools, great commuter location, just min's to TSP, schools, shopping, and dining. Also for Sale, see NYSMLS # 10727301. This property is co-brokered with all NYS licensed real estate brokers. To show, text broker at 845/475/8383. Supporter of Equal Housing Opportunity. Copyright © 2020 WorldSelect®. WorldSelect® Realty, Patrick Fleming, 845.475.8383, pfleming@wselect.com