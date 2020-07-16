All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

66 Vail Rd

66 Vail Road · (845) 475-8383
Location

66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY 12603

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed. Main level features gleaming hardwood floors, crown-moldings, spectacular open kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, center island/breakfast bar, stainless-steel LG premium appliances, wine fridge, and recessed lights, new foyer, new 1/2 bath, formal dining-area, family rm, and living rm w/ fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge master bedroom, walk in closets, and 4-piece en-suite bath. Huge 1000sf +/- brightly lit basement w/ laundry center. Can also be used for a home gym, artist studio, or extra storage. Backyard patio accessible from kitchen makes entertaining easy! Home has new furnace, new plumbing, new floors, newer windows, and new garage door. Desirable neighborhood w/ Arlington schools, great commuter location, just min's to TSP, schools, shopping, and dining. Also for Sale, see NYSMLS # 10727301. This property is co-brokered with all NYS licensed real estate brokers. To show, text broker at 845/475/8383. Supporter of Equal Housing Opportunity. Copyright © 2020 WorldSelect®. WorldSelect® Realty, Patrick Fleming, 845.475.8383, pfleming@wselect.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Vail Rd have any available units?
66 Vail Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Vail Rd have?
Some of 66 Vail Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Vail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
66 Vail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Vail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 66 Vail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 66 Vail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 66 Vail Rd offers parking.
Does 66 Vail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Vail Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Vail Rd have a pool?
No, 66 Vail Rd does not have a pool.
Does 66 Vail Rd have accessible units?
No, 66 Vail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Vail Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Vail Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Vail Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Vail Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
