ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE STYLE APARTMENT. THIS TWO BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY. THIS IS A STUNNING REMODELING OF A 3 FAMILY PROPERTY AND EVERYTHING FROM THE GROUND UP IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD. ALL NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART ENERGY EFFICIENCY. WONDERFUL NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. SPARKLING AND LIGHT-FILLED OPEN CONTEMPORARY LIVING SPACE ON THE MAIN LEVEL INCLUDES A CLOSETED BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER. SECOND FLOOR INCLUDES A LOVELY MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AS WELL AS THE SECOND BEDROOM AND A BEAUTIFUL HALL BATH. THERE IS A FULL ATTIC WITH NEW PULL DOWN STAIRS COMPLETELY READY FOR GREAT & AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. ROOMS ARE A GOOD SIZE AND MAIN SPACE IS VERY ROOMY. THE APARTMENT IS PRE WIRED AND HEATING IS ZONED. TWO RESERVED PARKING PLACES. ALSO THERE IS LIMITED USE OF THE COMMON AREA GREEN SPACE BEHIND THE BUILDING. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND CABLE.THIS LOCATION IS PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS AND CLOSE ENOUGH TO ALL AREA AMENITIES. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. NON SMOKING BUILDING. NO PETS.