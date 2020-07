Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This Charming farmhouse set on 6.3 private acres is in the beautiful serene Deep Hollow area of Millbrook, surrounded by acres of land in conservancy. The recently updated home offers great taste and comfortable living throughout. Near Millbrook and Amenia villages, fine restaurants, bicycle/walking trails and 5 minutes to Metro-north train station. A prime offering for summer and beyond.