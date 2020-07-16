19 MAIN STREET UNIT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment. Heat, hot water is included in your rent. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas and internet. Nice size eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor, new gas stove. Living room is carpeted and bedroom has new carpeting. month to month only, but okay to stay long term. Long term tenants in other units. Covid,Credit check,references. None smoker. No pets. .