19 MAIN STREET UNIT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

19 MAIN STREET UNIT

19 Main Street · (914) 475-2090
Location

19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY 12590

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment. Heat, hot water is included in your rent. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas and internet. Nice size eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor, new gas stove. Living room is carpeted and bedroom has new carpeting. month to month only, but okay to stay long term. Long term tenants in other units. Covid,Credit check,references. None smoker. No pets. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

