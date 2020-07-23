1531 ROUTE 22

Amenities

parking guest parking some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

Cozy and accessible first floor apartment with heat included. Living Room with lots of light, wall-to-wall carpet and storage closet. Spacious Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and room to cook, new refrigerator, new floor and recessed lights. Good size bedroom with wall-to-wall carpet and large closet. The building has a generator for the heating system in case of power failure. Heat, water, garbage, lawn care and snow removal are all included. Tenant to pay electric. One assigned parking space plus guest parking in the rear of the building. Close to Wingdale Metro North train station, convenient to all. Available immediately.