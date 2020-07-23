All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1531 ROUTE 22

1531 New York Highway 22 · (845) 283-7865
Location

1531 New York Highway 22, Dutchess County, NY 12594

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

parking
guest parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Cozy and accessible first floor apartment with heat included. Living Room with lots of light, wall-to-wall carpet and storage closet. Spacious Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and room to cook, new refrigerator, new floor and recessed lights. Good size bedroom with wall-to-wall carpet and large closet. The building has a generator for the heating system in case of power failure. Heat, water, garbage, lawn care and snow removal are all included. Tenant to pay electric. One assigned parking space plus guest parking in the rear of the building. Close to Wingdale Metro North train station, convenient to all. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have any available units?
1531 ROUTE 22 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1531 ROUTE 22 have?
Some of 1531 ROUTE 22's amenities include parking, guest parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 ROUTE 22 currently offering any rent specials?
1531 ROUTE 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 ROUTE 22 pet-friendly?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 offer parking?
Yes, 1531 ROUTE 22 offers parking.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have a pool?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 does not have a pool.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have accessible units?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 ROUTE 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 ROUTE 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
