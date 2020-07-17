13 CRESCENT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board. Inside the home you will find a recently renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, counters & appliances. Generous openings allow rooms to easily flow from the kitchen, to the cozy living room with wood burning stove, to the sunroom with walls of windows & fabulous lake views. On the same level are two identical sized bedrooms & a smaller bedroom that could be a perfectly sized home office. The newly renovated bathroom with a subway tiled shower has hookups for a stackable washer & dryer. The oversized front deck is the place to be to dine, entertain, or just sit back, relax & soak in the lake views. Wonderful commuter location. Easy access to 84/684, Taconic & Metro North stations. Minutes to the quaint Village of Pawling with shops, boutiques, restaurants & stores. Rentals like this are very hard to find!