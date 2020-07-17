All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:29 AM

13 CRESCENT DR

13 Crescent Dr · (845) 721-0940
Location

13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY 12531

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board. Inside the home you will find a recently renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, counters & appliances. Generous openings allow rooms to easily flow from the kitchen, to the cozy living room with wood burning stove, to the sunroom with walls of windows & fabulous lake views. On the same level are two identical sized bedrooms & a smaller bedroom that could be a perfectly sized home office. The newly renovated bathroom with a subway tiled shower has hookups for a stackable washer & dryer. The oversized front deck is the place to be to dine, entertain, or just sit back, relax & soak in the lake views. Wonderful commuter location. Easy access to 84/684, Taconic & Metro North stations. Minutes to the quaint Village of Pawling with shops, boutiques, restaurants & stores. Rentals like this are very hard to find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

