Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy. Laundromat located directly next door, apartment comes with one off street parking space. Pets allowed! Located within the village of Dobbs Ferry, close to all.