2020 Grand Concourse

INCREDIBLE ,, AMAZING SUPER SIZE STUDIO, PRIME LOCATION, 179 STREET AND GRAND CONCOURSE, ELEVATOR & LAUNDRY BUILDING.Sorry no dogs are permitted.Guarantors are accepted.TEXT / EMAIL ASAP bestaptsnyc153804
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
