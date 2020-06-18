All apartments in Bronx
2020 Grand Concourse

2020 Grand Concourse · (917) 601-9488
Location

2020 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457
Mount Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
INCREDIBLE ,, AMAZING SUPER SIZE STUDIO, PRIME LOCATION, 179 STREET AND GRAND CONCOURSE, ELEVATOR & LAUNDRY BUILDING.Sorry no dogs are permitted.Guarantors are accepted.TEXT / EMAIL ASAP bestaptsnyc153804

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Grand Concourse have any available units?
2020 Grand Concourse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 2020 Grand Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Grand Concourse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Grand Concourse pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse offer parking?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse have a pool?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse have accessible units?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Grand Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Grand Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.
