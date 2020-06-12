Apartment List
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethpage, NY

Bethpage
1 Unit Available
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!

Bethpage
1 Unit Available
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
Results within 1 mile of Bethpage

Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.

Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bethpage
Verified

$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

East Massapequa
8 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,874
1247 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.

Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!

Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.

South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!

East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.

Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

