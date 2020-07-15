/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Results within 5 miles of Bellmore
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
Point Lookout
79 Inwood
79 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
Ideal SUMMER getaway Updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom JULY AND AUGUST FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!! Free beach passes !!! Walk to private ocean beaches and beautiful scenic channel and Jones Inlet beaches. Call for Important details ...
Results within 10 miles of Bellmore
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Hicksville
12 Maglie Drive
12 Maglie Drive, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Tenant to pay one month Real Estate Fee. Tenant to pay for heat and electric. Landlord to pay for water.
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Beautiful, renovated and spacious luxury doorman two bedroom 2 bath apartment with formal dining room, a terrace and stunning direct ocean views. Many closets and storage including walk-in.
Mineola
101 Lincoln Avenue
101 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
sponsor unit, no board approval. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom well maintained corner apartment with terrace. laundry in building. lots of closets including 2 large walk ins. close to LIRR, shopping, restaurants,Winthrop and the courts..
