79 Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellmore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
750 Prospect Pl PH
750 Prospect Place, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Unit PH Available 08/01/20 Crown Heights Pent House 4br 4.5bath - Property Id: 323114 CALL THE OFFICE TO MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOURS 646-504-4483 • Date Available Immediately • Listing Price $8,750 • Layout 4 Bedroom / 4.
1 Unit Available
Merrick
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.
1 Unit Available
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
306 Peters Ave
306 Peters Avenue, East Meadow, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Freshly painted expanded Cape, 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, full basement, 1 car garage, hard wood floors, close proximity to public transportation, parks and parkways.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
572 Oakdale Road
572 Oakdale Road, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2nd floor apartment, all new, freshly painted, hardwood floors, large king bedroom, brand new 2020 kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1st floor apartment with hardwood floors, large bedroom with large closet, full bath with tub

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.

1 Unit Available
Bethpage
22 Albergo Ct
22 Albergo Court, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Colonial size living space! Large Town House with Cherry wood Granite kitchen, SS apps & large porcelain tiled Flr; Banquet FDR & LRG LR w Sliders to private fenced Bckyd & deck, Wood floors, Office or 4th BR w WIC, 3 full bths, MBR Ste with Vaulted

1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2118 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
20 Jackson Ave
20 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beautiful corner property in the heart of Mineola, close to all transportation and groceries.... Perfect for NYU (Winthrop) students Newly renovated house all high end appliances energy saver, New Hardwood floor Plenty of storge Don't miss it

1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bellmore, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellmore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

