2 bed 2 bath apartments
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Albertson
1 Unit Available
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Duplex 1st Floor With 2nd Floor, Apartment Except Basement For Rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
South Floral Park
1 Unit Available
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Brookville
1 Unit Available
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
