Apartment List
/
NY
/
bellmore
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:08 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellmore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1912 Bellmore
1912 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large and bright 1st floor apartment. EIK, Washer & Dryer in unit. Private entrance. Central Air. Ceiling fans. Use of basement for storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Results within 1 mile of Bellmore

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrick
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmore

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
99 Colonial Ave
99 Colonial Avenue, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully Renovated, new kitchen with new cabinet, new granite countertops all new appliances, new bathrooms, , new floors, doors, roof, new hot water heater, new boiler.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Seaford
2630 Peconic Avenue
2630 Peconic Avenue, Seaford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
672 sqft
Waterfront ranch featuring a large living room, 2 nicely size bedrooms, eat in kitchen with sliders to deck. Separate laundry room and full bath . Bulkhead (60 Ft) can accommodate one boat for Tenants enjoyment ONLY and cannot rent out dock space...

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
328 Fern Pl
328 Fern Place, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1488 sqft
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION IS THE SETTINGS FOR THIS UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE:NEW 2 FULL BATHS-UPDATED EIK/SS APPLIANCES NEW COUNTERS-SPACIOUS LR AND FDR-ALL NEW FLOORING-2 LARGE FULL DORMERED BEDROOMS WITH BIG CLOSETS-ALL HI HAT LIGHTING-FULLY FENCED

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
22 Albergo Ct
22 Albergo Court, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Colonial size living space! Large Town House with Cherry wood Granite kitchen, SS apps & large porcelain tiled Flr; Banquet FDR & LRG LR w Sliders to private fenced Bckyd & deck, Wood floors, Office or 4th BR w WIC, 3 full bths, MBR Ste with Vaulted

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
348 Kensington Lane
348 Kensington Lane, Levittown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
It's so nice! 2nd floor renovated garden apartment, 1 bed/1 bath, very spacious, heat included, stainless appliances (dishwasher too), granite countertops, tiled bathroom, kings size bedroom with walk in closet, 1 year lease, indoor cat is fine and

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
373 Woodcleft Ave
373 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Are You Ready for the Summer? Cozy 2 Bedroom Waterfront Bungalow on the wide Canal. Rent is $2,200. The 2 Boat Slips are NOT Included in the Rent. Boat Slips are $60 Per Foot of the Boat. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.2 Parking spots on the property.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP. Back Patio W/Pavers.
Results within 10 miles of Bellmore
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellmore, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellmore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bellmore 3 Bedroom Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYUniondale, NYLido Beach, NY
Rye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY Kingsborough Community College