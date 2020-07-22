Apartment List
NY
bellmore
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellmore offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
750 Prospect Pl PH
750 Prospect Place, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Unit PH Available 08/01/20 Crown Heights Pent House 4br 4.5bath - Property Id: 323114 CALL THE OFFICE TO MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOURS 646-504-4483 • Date Available Immediately • Listing Price $8,750 • Layout 4 Bedroom / 4.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1912 Bellmore
1912 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large and bright 1st floor apartment. EIK, Washer & Dryer in unit. Private entrance. Central Air. Ceiling fans. Use of basement for storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Results within 1 mile of Bellmore

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Wantagh
1871 Jones Ave
1871 Jones Avenue, Wantagh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Washer/dryer will be installed
Results within 5 miles of Bellmore

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
194 Spindle Road
194 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Location, 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths, Granite Kitchen, Dining Room, Living room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Seaford
2630 Peconic Avenue
2630 Peconic Avenue, Seaford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
672 sqft
Waterfront ranch featuring a large living room, 2 nicely size bedrooms, eat in kitchen with sliders to deck. Separate laundry room and full bath . Bulkhead (60 Ft) can accommodate one boat for Tenants enjoyment ONLY and cannot rent out dock space...

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
328 Fern Pl
328 Fern Place, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1488 sqft
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION IS THE SETTINGS FOR THIS UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE:NEW 2 FULL BATHS-UPDATED EIK/SS APPLIANCES NEW COUNTERS-SPACIOUS LR AND FDR-ALL NEW FLOORING-2 LARGE FULL DORMERED BEDROOMS WITH BIG CLOSETS-ALL HI HAT LIGHTING-FULLY FENCED

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
186 Greengrove Avenue
186 Greengrove Avenue, Uniondale, NY
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 186 Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
22 Albergo Ct
22 Albergo Court, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Colonial size living space! Large Town House with Cherry wood Granite kitchen, SS apps & large porcelain tiled Flr; Banquet FDR & LRG LR w Sliders to private fenced Bckyd & deck, Wood floors, Office or 4th BR w WIC, 3 full bths, MBR Ste with Vaulted

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3124 Schreiber Pl
3124 Schreiber Place, Baldwin Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP. Back Patio W/Pavers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bellmore, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellmore offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellmore. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellmore can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

