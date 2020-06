Amenities

parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital.

Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit.

Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces.

Newly Renovated, all new appliances.

Perfect for a small family, a single individual, or 2 close friends.

It has 2 bedrooms PLUS an extra room that could be used as a 3rd Bedroom.



**Utilities NOT included.**

**Renters ONLY**

**Call/Text 631-372-0066**

2 Unit Multi-Family Home.