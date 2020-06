Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Brand new construction Raised Cape in Bay Park section. Main level open concept EIK LR DR all new SS appliances with stackable washer dryer. CAC with 2 zones. Plenty of closet and storage space. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Easy care drift-wood style vinyl floors throughout. Carpeted runner on staircase up to bedrooms. Across the street from Bay Park and museums.