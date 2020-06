Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars. No pets, no smoking. You can look at my facebook page for a virtual tour: https://www.facebook.com/TodayByTheBaycom/videos/160253805405075/