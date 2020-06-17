Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking media room some paid utils internet access

Robinson Square Apartments is professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc. Robinson Square Apartments is a multi-family property located in downtown Albany. Income limits do apply. Please feel free to contact us to discuss the income limitations.



This property features Studio, 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments. Each unit had abundant closet and storage space, each are cable and internet ready. We also take care of heat and hot water for you! For your convenience, we offer on site laundry, off street parking and 24 hour EMERGENCY maintenance.



We are located close to the local bus route. We are within walking distance to local area attractions such as, concert and theater venues, museums, state buildings and much more!



To fill out an application or to learn more about our beautiful property please call us at 518-463-5327 or visit us online at www.robinsonsquarealbany.com



We are an equal opportunity housing. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3204990)