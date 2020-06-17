All apartments in Albany
Albany, NY
Robinson Square Apartments
Robinson Square Apartments

325 Hamilton Street · (518) 463-5327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Hamilton Street, Albany, NY 12210
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
media room
some paid utils
internet access
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
Robinson Square Apartments is professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc. Robinson Square Apartments is a multi-family property located in downtown Albany. Income limits do apply. Please feel free to contact us to discuss the income limitations.

This property features Studio, 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments. Each unit had abundant closet and storage space, each are cable and internet ready. We also take care of heat and hot water for you! For your convenience, we offer on site laundry, off street parking and 24 hour EMERGENCY maintenance.

We are located close to the local bus route. We are within walking distance to local area attractions such as, concert and theater venues, museums, state buildings and much more!

To fill out an application or to learn more about our beautiful property please call us at 518-463-5327 or visit us online at www.robinsonsquarealbany.com

We are an equal opportunity housing. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3204990)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does Robinson Square Apartments have any available units?
Robinson Square Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, NY.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does Robinson Square Apartments have?
Some of Robinson Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Robinson Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Robinson Square Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Robinson Square Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Robinson Square Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does Robinson Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Robinson Square Apartments does offer parking.
Does Robinson Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Robinson Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Robinson Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Robinson Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Robinson Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Robinson Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Robinson Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Robinson Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
