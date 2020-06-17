All apartments in Albany
Find more places like
555 Myrtle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
555 Myrtle Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

555 Myrtle Ave

555 Myrtle Avenue · (917) 860-1128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY 12208
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840

Stunning 4+ Bedroom House

This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park. Central location for busses and local restaurants. It has 2 full baths, 4 plus bedrooms, beautiful built-ins, driveway (2 vehilces) and backyard. It also has a recently rehabbed kitchen and a washer and dryer. Freshly painted. Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17840
Property Id 17840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 555 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
555 Myrtle Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 555 Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 Myrtle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 555 Myrtle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 555 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
No, 555 Myrtle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 555 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 555 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 555 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road
Albany, NY 12203

Similar Pages

Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 BedroomsAlbany Accessible ApartmentsAlbany Apartments with GymAlbany Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

The College of Saint RoseSUNY at AlbanyAlbany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic InstituteSchenectady County Community College