555 Myrtle Ave.

Stunning 4+ Bedroom House



This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park. Central location for busses and local restaurants. It has 2 full baths, 4 plus bedrooms, beautiful built-ins, driveway (2 vehilces) and backyard. It also has a recently rehabbed kitchen and a washer and dryer. Freshly painted. Utilities not included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17840

No Pets Allowed



