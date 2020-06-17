555 Myrtle Ave.

Amenities
Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840
Stunning 4+ Bedroom House
This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park. Central location for busses and local restaurants. It has 2 full baths, 4 plus bedrooms, beautiful built-ins, driveway (2 vehilces) and backyard. It also has a recently rehabbed kitchen and a washer and dryer. Freshly painted. Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17840
No Pets Allowed
