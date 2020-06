Amenities

Located in the heart of Center Square blocks away from Lark street Washington Park Empire State Plaza and more! Slide away bed Large east facing Studio apartment with heat hot water and electric included. Claw foot tub hardwood floors large windows with lots of light affordable apartment located in the heart of the city within walking distance to everything with amazing views. FaceTime Video/Virtual Showings available.