Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments

2 Jeanne Jugan Ln · (518) 415-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY 12110

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$768

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
media room
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility. On October 1, 2016 construction began to convert the six floors of former nursing home rooms into a 121 unit, 1 and 2 bedroom, and apartment community for persons 55 years of age and better. Completion of construction is anticipated by the end of 2017 with the assistance of Liberty Affordable Housing Inc. In addition to a beautiful apartment community, this property will also be home to Curtain Call, a local theater group who will host their monthly plays in what is the former chapel in the building.

Ashfield is conveniently located within walking distance of shopping, pharmacies, grocery stores and more. Amenities include heat, hot water, electric, air conditioning, community room and on-site coin operated laundry.The renovated building sits off the main street and has a beautiful backyard with mature trees and a shaded pavilion, a secured intercom entrance and off street parking. There is a maintenance staff along with a resident manager available 24 hours a day for emergencies. This six-story building with elevator is handicap accessible. Sixteen units have been fully adapted including roll-in showers, two units are adapted for persons with a hearing or vision impairment. This is a non-smoking, pet friendly community. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE871139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have any available units?
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments has 2 units available starting at $768 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have?
Some of Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have a pool?
No, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments has units with air conditioning.
