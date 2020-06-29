Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse elevator parking media room

Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility. On October 1, 2016 construction began to convert the six floors of former nursing home rooms into a 121 unit, 1 and 2 bedroom, and apartment community for persons 55 years of age and better. Completion of construction is anticipated by the end of 2017 with the assistance of Liberty Affordable Housing Inc. In addition to a beautiful apartment community, this property will also be home to Curtain Call, a local theater group who will host their monthly plays in what is the former chapel in the building.



Ashfield is conveniently located within walking distance of shopping, pharmacies, grocery stores and more. Amenities include heat, hot water, electric, air conditioning, community room and on-site coin operated laundry.The renovated building sits off the main street and has a beautiful backyard with mature trees and a shaded pavilion, a secured intercom entrance and off street parking. There is a maintenance staff along with a resident manager available 24 hours a day for emergencies. This six-story building with elevator is handicap accessible. Sixteen units have been fully adapted including roll-in showers, two units are adapted for persons with a hearing or vision impairment. This is a non-smoking, pet friendly community. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE871139)