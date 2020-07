Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000. Perfect For The Family On Vacation! Contemporary And Newly renovated. Literally Steps For The Ocean And Has Wonderful Ocean Views.