Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence. Sorry, no pets allowed. Good credit is required. Please attach a full credit report with your rental application for consideration. Tenants are responsible for snow removal. Security Deposit plus 1st month's rent is required.