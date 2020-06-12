103 Smith Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going out to the deck. Lower level is at a size of an apartment by itself and has a separate entrance Plus a spacious Two Car Garage. Some of the extras of this home includes, A young AC system, Brand new appliances, French drain system, A large extended driveway, Full attic, A fire place on each floor as well as updated siding, garage doors and more! The house is sitting pretty on almost a Flat Park Like Acre of Stunning property! Landlord will ask tenant to provide income verification, credit and references, tenant responsible for first month rent, security deposit and a month equal broker fee upon signing the lease.