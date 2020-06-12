All apartments in Airmont
103 Smith Hill Road

103 Smith Hill Rd · (845) 548-1942
Location

103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY 10901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going out to the deck. Lower level is at a size of an apartment by itself and has a separate entrance Plus a spacious Two Car Garage. Some of the extras of this home includes, A young AC system, Brand new appliances, French drain system, A large extended driveway, Full attic, A fire place on each floor as well as updated siding, garage doors and more! The house is sitting pretty on almost a Flat Park Like Acre of Stunning property! Landlord will ask tenant to provide income verification, credit and references, tenant responsible for first month rent, security deposit and a month equal broker fee upon signing the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Smith Hill Road have any available units?
103 Smith Hill Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Smith Hill Road have?
Some of 103 Smith Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Smith Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 Smith Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Smith Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 103 Smith Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Airmont.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 103 Smith Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Smith Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road have a pool?
No, 103 Smith Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 103 Smith Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Smith Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Smith Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Smith Hill Road has units with air conditioning.
