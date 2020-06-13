/
airmont
72 Apartments for rent in Airmont, NY
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going
50 S Airmont Road
50 South Airmont Road, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1976 sqft
Situated on 1.
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........
11 Fawn Hill Drive
11 Fawn Hill Drive, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1663 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom rental in Airmont on lovely level property!
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.
1369 OXFORD ST
1369 Oxford Street, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental.
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.
Results within 5 miles of Airmont
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.
