All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 578 Tam O Shanter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, NV
/
578 Tam O Shanter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

578 Tam O Shanter

578 Tam O Shanter · (702) 699-9261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV 89109
Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms located upstairs big enough to accommodate any size furniture. The townhome is right next to the community pool, with views of the golf course. A must see!

Move-in Special: 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT OAC ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!

Call us today! Ask for Rosemary 702-717-8830 or 702-699-9261.

Office Info:
Advanced Realty Group
4496 S. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
www.argnevada.com

Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00AM - 5:00PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Tam O Shanter have any available units?
578 Tam O Shanter has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 578 Tam O Shanter have?
Some of 578 Tam O Shanter's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Tam O Shanter currently offering any rent specials?
578 Tam O Shanter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Tam O Shanter pet-friendly?
No, 578 Tam O Shanter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter offer parking?
Yes, 578 Tam O Shanter does offer parking.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Tam O Shanter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter have a pool?
Yes, 578 Tam O Shanter has a pool.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter have accessible units?
No, 578 Tam O Shanter does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 578 Tam O Shanter has units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Tam O Shanter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 578 Tam O Shanter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 578 Tam O Shanter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street
Winchester, NV 89109

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms
Winchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with Parking
Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity