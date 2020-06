Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the Southeast area of Las Vegas - Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the Southeast area of Las Vegas. This home includes granite counter tops, gated community, ceiling fans, one car garage attached, and all appliances are included. Home will be available for move in on 7-1-20 or anytime after. B.0061685



(RLNE2705258)