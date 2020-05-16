3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors throughout, huge bonus room, washer & dryer in separate laundry room, bedroom downstairs, ceiling fans, and much more. Completely finished rear yard with brand new artificial turf. All this is located within a gated community and minutes from the Royal Links Golf Club.



Directions: East on Desert Inn from Nellis, Right on Theme, Right on Weatherburn (thru gate), Right on Tundra Swan.



Contact Ray directly at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your viewing appointment.



