Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET

3556 Tundra Swan Street · (702) 501-8148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV 89122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors throughout, huge bonus room, washer & dryer in separate laundry room, bedroom downstairs, ceiling fans, and much more. Completely finished rear yard with brand new artificial turf. All this is located within a gated community and minutes from the Royal Links Golf Club.

Directions: East on Desert Inn from Nellis, Right on Theme, Right on Weatherburn (thru gate), Right on Tundra Swan.

Contact Ray directly at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your viewing appointment.

(RLNE3196907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have any available units?
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have?
Some of 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitney.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have a pool?
No, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
