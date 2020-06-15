All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like Siegel Suites - Sparks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
Siegel Suites - Sparks
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

Siegel Suites - Sparks

1225 Victorian Avenue · (775) 502-8073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Downtown Sparks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Apartment · Avail. now

$1,166

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Unit Large Studio 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit Large Studio with Balcony · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

See 1+ more
Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Large balconies available
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Bad Credit OK
No application fees
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options
Free premium cable TV
New flat-screen TVs
Free utilities included with apartment
Full size refrigerator & microwave
Outdoor swimming pool & sun deck
Guest laundromat on site
City and mountain views
In the heart of downtown
Gorgeous views in the Victorian Square District
Adjacent to the bus terminal
Easy freeway access
High-speed wireless internet
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
1225 Victorian Avenue. Sparks, NV 89431

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Sparks have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Sparks has 4 units available starting at $1,166 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Sparks have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Sparks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Sparks currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Sparks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Sparks pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Suites - Sparks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does Siegel Suites - Sparks offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sparks does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Sparks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sparks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Sparks have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sparks has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Sparks have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Sparks does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Sparks have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Sparks does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Siegel Suites - Sparks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Square One
1040 C St
Sparks, NV 89431
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity