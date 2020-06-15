Siegel Suites - Sparks

Amenities
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.05 ***
Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Large balconies available
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Bad Credit OK
No application fees
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options
Free premium cable TV
New flat-screen TVs
Free utilities included with apartment
Full size refrigerator & microwave
Outdoor swimming pool & sun deck
Guest laundromat on site
City and mountain views
In the heart of downtown
Gorgeous views in the Victorian Square District
Adjacent to the bus terminal
Easy freeway access
High-speed wireless internet
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
Siegel Suites
1225 Victorian Avenue. Sparks, NV 89431
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2610520)