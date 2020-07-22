/
mccarran boulevard probasco way
143 Apartments for rent in McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way, Sparks, NV
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.
735 York Way
735 York Way, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1196 sqft
Big, open floor plan! This home features a big fenced in backyard with planters, multi-colored walls, washer and dryer hook ups (110V), and two car garage. *New carpet, paint, kitchen sink, and other.
1 East H Street
1 East H Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a must see, Large open Kitchen, Spacious Living room, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, Bedrooms have high Ceilings. Great location near Freeway access, Community park and pool. Home was built in 2005.
706 L ST
706 L Street, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
706 L ST Available 04/06/20 COMING SOON! 3 bedroom home in Sparks!! - 3 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 car garage (RLNE3342538)
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Lyfe at the Marina.
1057 Holman Cir
1057 Holman Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
860 sqft
**Duplex** 1057 Holman Cir - Property Id: 131366 Fully Remodeled! Great unit in highly accessible area for travel,shopping, and I80 within 2 minutes.
3123 Bristlebranch Drive
3123 Bristle Branch Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
945 sqft
- $950/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 945 sq. ft.
428 1/2 14th St.
428 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
729 sqft
Centrally located home walking distance from Downtown Sparks!! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets.
982 HOLMAN WAY
982 Holman Way, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
982 HOLMAN WAY Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON! Sparks 2 bed/2 bath - Spacious 2BD/2BA 2 car garage Tiled kitchen / fireplace/pool (RLNE5817789)
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/24/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
3126 Bristle Branch Dr
3126 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SPARKS WITH W/D, POOL & PRIVATE PATIO - Comfortable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Town home with a private patio in Sparks..
1720 Trabert Way
1720 Trabert Way, Sparks, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2089 sqft
Gorgeous Meadowvale Subdivision Home with A Pass Through Bar Like Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
420 16th St Apt 1
420 16th St, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
840 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Apartment near Sparks High School.
Siegel Suites - Sparks
1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,166
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.
845 I Street
845 I Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage Duplex in a very convenient Sparks Location, close to freeway and Victorian square. Home has hardwood floors, tile bathroom, washer dryer hookups, small patio area, and a 1 car garage included.
318 4th Street
318 4th Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
New paint, New hardwood flooring, Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space, Master bedroom has access to yard/patio area. Washer Dryer Hookups.
3117 Bristle Branch Drive
3117 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Cozy two-story condo in Sparks near parks and easy access to Legends. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities up stairs. Main level has enclosed patio, galley kitchen, dining area and family room. Unit comes with one covered parking space.
420 1/2 14th Street
420 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
729 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard.
4769 Bougainvillea Circle
4769 Bougainvillea Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1480 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, Condo located in Sparks in a gated community that features a pool gym club house bbq area, close to Costco, shopping and dining and so much more.